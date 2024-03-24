Danaher (NYSE:DHR) vs. RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) and RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher 17.26% 12.25% 7.43% RushNet N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Danaher shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Danaher shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher 0 6 9 0 2.60 RushNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Danaher currently has a consensus target price of $266.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Danaher’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danaher is more favorable than RushNet.

Earnings and Valuation

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher $23.89 billion 7.89 $4.76 billion $6.39 39.87 RushNet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than RushNet.

Summary

Danaher beats RushNet on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, liquid handling automation instruments, antibodies and reagents, and particle counting and characterization; microscopes; protein consumables; industrial filtration products; and genomic medicines, such as custom nucleic acid products, plasmid DNA, RNA, and proteins under the ABCAM, ALDEVRON, BECKMAN COULTER, IDT, LEICA MICROSYSTEMS, MOLECULAR DEVICES, PALL, PHENOMENEX and SCIEX brands. The Diagnostics segment offers chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems; and molecular, acute care, and pathology diagnostics products. This segment also provides clinical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc. provides laboratory diagnostic testing services. It offers high-complexity urine drug testing, behavioral drug testing, allergy droplet cards, oral fluids, and infectious disease services. The company is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

