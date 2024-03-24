Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Head to Head Review

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EVmo and Data Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

EVmo has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EVmo and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Data Storage $23.87 million 2.03 -$4.36 million ($0.40) -17.62

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo N/A N/A N/A Data Storage -10.80% -13.86% -11.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Data Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

