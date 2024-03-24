Daxor (DXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.
Daxor Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:DXR opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Daxor has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.13.
About Daxor
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daxor
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.