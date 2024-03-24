Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.27. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $131.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

