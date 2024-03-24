Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.