Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after acquiring an additional 743,882 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 289,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

