dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Shares Down 4.9%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.92 and last traded at C$6.46. Approximately 196,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 149,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNTL. Scotiabank set a C$8.50 target price on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 target price on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNTL

dentalcorp Stock Performance

About dentalcorp

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.