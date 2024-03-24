Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 3.73% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOON. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.