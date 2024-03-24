DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,139,690. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.97, a PEG ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

