Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.92

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.92 and last traded at $144.63, with a volume of 9891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.20.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

