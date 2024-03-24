Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,196 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

FANG opened at $194.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $195.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

