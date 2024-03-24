Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $136.02 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

