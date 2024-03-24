Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

