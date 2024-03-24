E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,070.84

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1,070.84 and last traded at C$1,070.00, with a volume of 310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,050.00.

E-L Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,034.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$980.45.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported C$132.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

E-L Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

