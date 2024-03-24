Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.50.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $135.17 and a 1 year high of $267.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.