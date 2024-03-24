Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

