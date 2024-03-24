Elizabeth H. Baran Sells 2,175 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $221.24 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $224.72. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

