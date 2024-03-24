Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,128 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

