Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.86.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Report on EMP.A

Empire Trading Down 0.2 %

Empire Dividend Announcement

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$32.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$40.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.