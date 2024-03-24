Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading Up 4.9%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00. Approximately 106,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 548,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Endeavour Silver Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 22,500 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
