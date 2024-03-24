Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

EHAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Enhabit by 407,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,662,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000.

EHAB opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

