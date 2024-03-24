EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) and PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Financial Contrast

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) and PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures! has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and PCS Edventures!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A PCS Edventures! 43.22% 86.10% 75.42%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EpicQuest Education Group International and PCS Edventures!, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and PCS Edventures!’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $5.71 million 2.00 -$6.76 million N/A N/A PCS Edventures! $7.01 million 3.20 $2.78 million $0.03 6.00

PCS Edventures! has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Summary

PCS Edventures! beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University; offers educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education; and organizes sports-related entertainment projects. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. PCS Edventures!, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

