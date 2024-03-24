Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,235. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

