Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,593 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

