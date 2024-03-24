Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after buying an additional 1,587,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,371 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.