Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

ORI opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

