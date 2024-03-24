Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,927,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,063,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,208.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after buying an additional 1,395,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

