Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,266,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 892,907 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 173,193 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,024,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,520,000.

Shares of HYEM opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

