Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $638,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $155.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

