Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $653,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Netflix alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $628.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.14 and a 52-week high of $634.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.