Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,545 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

