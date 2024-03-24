Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 551 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.