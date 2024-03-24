Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,135 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

