Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 974 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

