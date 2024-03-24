Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $110.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

