Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $339.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.51 and a 52-week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

