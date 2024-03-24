Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 1.0% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dover alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $176.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average of $148.63. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.