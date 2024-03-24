Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 1.0% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

NYSE DOV opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $178.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

