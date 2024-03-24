Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 320 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $155.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

