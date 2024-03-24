Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 448 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

