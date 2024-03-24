European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $888.00

Shares of European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 888 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 883.20 ($11.24), with a volume of 96410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 886 ($11.28).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 868.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 837.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £583.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,361.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

