Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,477,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 507.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,756 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.70 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

