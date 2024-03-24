FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.41.

NYSE:FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

