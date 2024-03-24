FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $351.00 at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $327.00 to $351.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.41.

Shares of FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

