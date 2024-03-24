Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fidelis Insurance to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion $2.13 billion 0.97 Fidelis Insurance Competitors $16.54 billion $3.05 billion 74.85

Fidelis Insurance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fidelis Insurance. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Fidelis Insurance Competitors 665 3306 3003 206 2.38

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelis Insurance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.07%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fidelis Insurance pays out 2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 13.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelis Insurance is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 59.30% 20.23% 4.22% Fidelis Insurance Competitors 3.10% -11.41% 0.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

