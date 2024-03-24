Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $51.63 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.