Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 575 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $942.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

