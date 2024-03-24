First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

