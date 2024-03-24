First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 2.8% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.