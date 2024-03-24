First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 172.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,171 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.